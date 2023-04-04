Standing proud

Still a lot of daffodils in the parks on the way to the office, lovely in the early sunshine - although there was quite a sharp frost first thing.
Sister S got up early with us and came with me part of the way into work as she was catching her train home from Euston. Another busy day - more UAT and monthly conversation with boss before she goes on leave.
Quite exhausted after with a slight headache so we made comfort toast for supper with nice toppings and are now reading in bed.
3 good things
1. First time walking through the parks in a while - spring definitely sprung there.
2. Sister's train wasn't delayed like they were yesterday - it's a long haul on the train and then ferry to Ireland.
3. As I've got into the habit of sending my boss an end-of-the-week bulleted list of what I've been up to and my forthcoming priorities, monthly conversation just ran itself.