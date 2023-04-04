Previous
Next
Standing proud by boxplayer
94 / 365

Standing proud

Still a lot of daffodils in the parks on the way to the office, lovely in the early sunshine - although there was quite a sharp frost first thing.

Sister S got up early with us and came with me part of the way into work as she was catching her train home from Euston. Another busy day - more UAT and monthly conversation with boss before she goes on leave.

Quite exhausted after with a slight headache so we made comfort toast for supper with nice toppings and are now reading in bed.

3 good things
1. First time walking through the parks in a while - spring definitely sprung there.
2. Sister's train wasn't delayed like they were yesterday - it's a long haul on the train and then ferry to Ireland.
3. As I've got into the habit of sending my boss an end-of-the-week bulleted list of what I've been up to and my forthcoming priorities, monthly conversation just ran itself.

The view from below https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-04-04

4 April 2023
Green Park SW1
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Beautiful closeup
April 4th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
I know, spring is yours now.
April 4th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful
April 4th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Proud indeed:
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise