Wet morning
96 / 365

Wet morning

Which turned into an on-and-off wet day - with the odd torrential downpour and clap of thunder. The parks were full of fresh dampness and puddles and entertainingly I saw a mother duck trying to marshall her umpteen ducklings as they chittered along the path right under the feet of passers-by, swooping on anything looking edible including fag ends.

Work quietish the last day before the Easter break but still a lot of meetings. On the way home stopped at the deli by Pimlico station in search of interesting and truffley foodstuffs for Dave's birthday and Tesco Express for his Easter egg.

Also having to get new quotes for the replacement external staircase at the flat as it's been so long since the leaseholder downstairs started on getting the planning permission. The quotes now are quite horrendous - hoping that the downstairs guy gets a better quote.

3 good things
1. Not back to work for four days.
2. A very good apple crumble from the work canteen.
3. Pea shoots in the veg bag - love pea shoots.

Ducklings https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-04-06

6 April 2023
St James's Park SW1
6th April 2023

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
26% complete

Photo Details

Beatrice Kocina
Cool play with geometry!
April 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice leading line of the railing and raindrops.
April 6th, 2023  
