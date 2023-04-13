Previous
Preparing the oysters by boxplayer
Photo 1928

Preparing the oysters

At Bofinger where we ate this evening.

Métropolitain https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-13

13 April 2023
Paris, France
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, you're in Paris! Love Bofinger - both the Brasserie and the main restaurant. And I love oysters. Lovely capture - have a lovely time. I'm looking forward to seeing where you wander.
April 14th, 2023  
