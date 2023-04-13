Sign up
Photo 1928
Preparing the oysters
At Bofinger where we ate this evening.
Métropolitain
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-13
13 April 2023
Paris, France
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7315
photos
164
followers
181
following
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1926
1630
100
1927
101
102
1928
103
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
13th April 2023 7:49pm
kitchen
seafood
brasserie
oyster
oysters
preparation
bofinger
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, you're in Paris! Love Bofinger - both the Brasserie and the main restaurant. And I love oysters. Lovely capture - have a lovely time. I'm looking forward to seeing where you wander.
April 14th, 2023
