Métropolitain

I was very pleased to see that the métro station we emerged at was in the traditional style. No problems with the transport even though there was a strike on.
Spent the morning packing and squeezing things into my new suitcase before rushing out on the bike in the vain hope of finding a new waterproof in TKMaxx. Mine's a bit shabby and they sometimes have good brands but nothing available today. Gave Dave early birthday presents of chocolate and perfume.
Left at lunchtime meeting L and P at St Pancras and passing through the many barriers to board the train to Paris. Enjoyed a bottle of bubbly on the train along with nibbles, although I caused an early commotion by knocking the pot of olives onto the floor and all over Dave's shoes. Thankfully the grizzly child right in front of us quietened down for most of the trip.
Got very excitable seeing the view of the Sacré-Cœur you get as you arrive into Gare du Nord and then again when getting on the metro. At Bastille, near our hotel, a big demo was going on.
Rested at the hotel for an hour before meeting Anna and C and S in the foyer and heading out to walk the 10 minutes to Bofinger for dinner. The demo still seemed to be going on with the shouts of the crowd audible though looked like the police - much in evidence with troupes of them on motorbikes and in vans - had kettled them into one area as we couldn't see them.
Superb dinner - some had the Alsacienne specialities of choucroute and I interesting meats but I went for oysters and snails followed by a seafood casselotte - Dave a huge seafood platter. L, P and I shared profiteroles and Dave luxuriated in his fave pudding, rum baba with lashings of rum.
Back at the hotel, Dave retired but the rest of us stopped in the comfy bar for a spell, and I enjoyed a citadelle and tonic.
3 good things
1. The channel tunnel - less than 3 hours door to door to Paris. Almost 30 years old now.
2. The Paris carnet tickets - they last forever. The ones we found in our euros box must be a good 8 years old, but they still worked.
3. Paris. Nuff said.