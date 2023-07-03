Sign up
New friend
I made a new friend at lunchtime at the wetlands.
3 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Album
The odd extra
Taken
3rd July 2023 1:19pm
Tags
green
insect
damselfly
Bill Davidson
Wow…. excellent!
July 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
I’m so jealous. How fab!
July 3rd, 2023
Kathryn M
gosh, never seen a green damsel fly...mine are usually red or blue.
July 3rd, 2023
