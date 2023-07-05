Sign up
Photo 1979
Bass viol
One of the instruments in this evening's early music concert themed around the life of Christopher Wren - music from all sorts including Purcell and Handel.
Shelter from the rain
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-07-05
5 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
2
0
Boxplayer
Tags
church
concert
harpsichord
bass viol
Suzanne
ace
Concert sounds wonderful and this captures the pre-concert prep and set up
July 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a superb venue , great photo Box'
July 5th, 2023
