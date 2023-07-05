Previous
Bass viol by boxplayer
Bass viol

One of the instruments in this evening's early music concert themed around the life of Christopher Wren - music from all sorts including Purcell and Handel.

5 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Suzanne ace
Concert sounds wonderful and this captures the pre-concert prep and set up
July 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a superb venue , great photo Box'
July 5th, 2023  
