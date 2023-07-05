Shelter from the rain

Well it had actually finally dried off by now having chucked it down well into the early hours. Woke up later to hear a magpie dangerously close to the swift nest, so threw open the window and chased it off.
Non-working day of calendar admin, paying the holiday balance, booking nice things to go to and backing up photos.
Trip round the corner to an early music concert themed around the life of Christopher Wren. Was an interesting concept but felt a bit so-so.
3 good things
1. Felt chilly to start with, but even with the odd shower, I stayed outside most of the morning keeping Fernanda the fox company.
2. Booked for a ceilidh band course in the autumn.
3. Local music.