Californian tree poppy by boxplayer
185 / 365

Californian tree poppy

In St James's Park on the way into the office.

Dispiriting day with a member of my team having a meltdown over some work I'd asked for help with. And it bucketed down on and off from lunchtime onwards setting off my leak panicking.

3 good things
1. Morning parks walk - not done for a while.
2. I brought my waterproof in today, needed it.
3. Off tomorrow, so we watched a DVD - the second Sally Lockhart, The Shadow in the North.

4 July 2023
St James's Park SW1
Suzanne ace
Great pov and I like the dof
July 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot & dof
July 4th, 2023  
Nick ace
Nice shot
July 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nicely focussed , good DOF
July 4th, 2023  
