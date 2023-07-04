Sign up
Californian tree poppy
In St James's Park on the way into the office.
Dispiriting day with a member of my team having a meltdown over some work I'd asked for help with. And it bucketed down on and off from lunchtime onwards setting off my leak panicking.
3 good things
1. Morning parks walk - not done for a while.
2. I brought my waterproof in today, needed it.
3. Off tomorrow, so we watched a DVD - the second Sally Lockhart, The Shadow in the North.
4 July 2023
St James's Park SW1
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7478
photos
167
followers
186
following
Suzanne
ace
Great pov and I like the dof
July 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot & dof
July 4th, 2023
Nick
ace
Nice shot
July 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
nicely focussed , good DOF
July 4th, 2023
