Californian tree poppy

In St James's Park on the way into the office.



Dispiriting day with a member of my team having a meltdown over some work I'd asked for help with. And it bucketed down on and off from lunchtime onwards setting off my leak panicking.



3 good things

1. Morning parks walk - not done for a while.

2. I brought my waterproof in today, needed it.

3. Off tomorrow, so we watched a DVD - the second Sally Lockhart, The Shadow in the North.



4 July 2023

St James's Park SW1