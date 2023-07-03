Old waterworks pipes at the wetlands. Hipster joints would kill for that distressed look.
Working from home and I planned to cycle to the wetlands to have lunch there. As it neared midday though, it started looking ominously dark and cloudy. But luckily that cleared as quickly as it had come and I cycled off into a brisk wind with sunny intervals.
3 good things
1. Breakfast and lunch outside.
2. A damselfly landed on me as I was standing on this bridge.
3. An hour of accordion practice - probably won't get so much time tomorrow.