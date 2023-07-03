Previous
Distressed by boxplayer
184 / 365

Distressed

Old waterworks pipes at the wetlands. Hipster joints would kill for that distressed look.

Working from home and I planned to cycle to the wetlands to have lunch there. As it neared midday though, it started looking ominously dark and cloudy. But luckily that cleared as quickly as it had come and I cycled off into a brisk wind with sunny intervals.

3 good things
1. Breakfast and lunch outside.
2. A damselfly landed on me as I was standing on this bridge.
3. An hour of accordion practice - probably won't get so much time tomorrow.

New friend https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-03

3 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April P ace
This is such a great shot!
July 3rd, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful composition
July 3rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
A lovely shot, especially with that decaying pipe.
July 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise