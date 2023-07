Biography of famous 18th century society aristocrat Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire. Made into the film The Duchess starring Keira Knightley. Very well written and interesting - and she comes across as a very likeable person. Not just a biography but also an interesting account of the development of our two-party political system and the gradual battle to wrench power from the monarchy.Port https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-07-11 11 July 2023Walthamstow E17