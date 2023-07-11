Previous
Port by boxplayer
Port

A little tipple of port after dinner with my sister T and B.

Working from home and it seemed oddly light with the tree opposite gone. Popped to the International Supermarket at lunchtime on the bike to pick up extra stuff for visitors and the family picnic.

T and B arrived mid-afternoon and once I'd finished work, I cooked an interesting aubergine and tomato spicy tray bake for dinner.

3 good things
1. Oddly windy and not all that sunny but warm enough for breakfast and lunch outside.
2. Mum has made an appointment to see the doctor about her digestive issues.
3. Fat ripe strawberries.

11 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
Susan Wakely ace
It’s either a small glass or a large port.
July 11th, 2023  
