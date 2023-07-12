Finnish cousins and my aunt visiting so we picnicked in the local park.
Up early to start prepping. Cycled to the shops for extra provisions while Dave, T and B chopped up crudities and gathered chairs and picnic blankets from the loft. I stupidly forgot to buy the paper cups and plates so we had to scrounge around the cupboards for plastic ones.
Sent T and B ahead to bagsy a picnic spot near the play area, café and toilets and meet up with the cousins and my aunt. Dave had gone to pick up mum and we drove to the park, dropped off mum and the picnic stuff before Dave took the car back.
Weather stayed favourable with sunny intervals and only one tiny spell of light, short-lived rain. The little ones E and T ran around happily with M and E keeping an eye. We had plenty of food and also prosecco and white wine.
Returned to our house for tea and cake with aunt R taking E into town to do some shopping. Dave took little E and T into the garden to pick potatoes which Dave cooked later for the children. After cousins had left, got mum an Uber.