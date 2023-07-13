Dim sum platter

Got up and breakfasted with sister T and B as they were leaving at the same time as me, hence was a little late into the office.



Quite a lot of meetings so not too productive but Alice, Jennie, Ivan and I escaped for lunch at a nearby Chinese restaurant. Lovely dim sum and we went mad and had puddings too - very nice banana fritters, haven't had those in years.



A visit this evening from our old neighbours at no 21 who moved to Leicester. Dave had taken up their front garden rose bush and planted it in our garden as the new people were going to throw it out. They wanted cuttings which was nice.



3 good things

1. Booking up music workshops for next year, something to look forward to.

2. Lunch with colleagues.

3. Banana fritters - had forgotten how good they are with caramel sauce and a touch of ice cream.



13 July 2023

Westminster SW1