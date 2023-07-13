Previous
Dim sum platter by boxplayer
Dim sum platter

Lunch with colleagues.

Got up and breakfasted with sister T and B as they were leaving at the same time as me, hence was a little late into the office.

Quite a lot of meetings so not too productive but Alice, Jennie, Ivan and I escaped for lunch at a nearby Chinese restaurant. Lovely dim sum and we went mad and had puddings too - very nice banana fritters, haven't had those in years.

A visit this evening from our old neighbours at no 21 who moved to Leicester. Dave had taken up their front garden rose bush and planted it in our garden as the new people were going to throw it out. They wanted cuttings which was nice.

3 good things
1. Booking up music workshops for next year, something to look forward to.
2. Lunch with colleagues.
3. Banana fritters - had forgotten how good they are with caramel sauce and a touch of ice cream.

13 July 2023
Westminster SW1
13th July 2023

Bill Davidson
Looks exceedingly tasty.
July 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Isn’t this Chinese food pretty…..I always love to watch any Chinese cooking on Masterchef…quite fascinating & attention to detail.
July 13th, 2023  
