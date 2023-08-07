Previous
Next
Photo 2002

Friends of Token Women ceilidh

A short video of them playing Hunt the Squirrel and Seven Stars and the dancers at Sidmouth Folk Festival.

Friends of Token Women https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-07

7 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
So much fun, something I will learn one day.
You are so lucky to be around this vibrant energy.
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise