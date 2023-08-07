Sign up
Photo 2002
Friends of Token Women ceilidh
A short video of them playing Hunt the Squirrel and Seven Stars and the dancers at Sidmouth Folk Festival.
Friends of Token Women
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-07
7 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Tags
band
,
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
folk festival
,
ceilidh
,
token women
,
sidmouth folk festival
Beverley
ace
So much fun, something I will learn one day.
You are so lucky to be around this vibrant energy.
August 17th, 2023
You are so lucky to be around this vibrant energy.