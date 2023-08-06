Sign up
Photo 2001
Pub session
At Sidmouth Folk Festival. Most nights I'd end up here.
Coracle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-06
6 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7542
photos
164
followers
186
following
548% complete
Tags
pub
,
music
,
folk
,
folk session
,
folk music
,
session
,
sidmouth
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
,
folk festival
,
melodeon
,
sidmouth folk festival
Beverley
ace
How wonderful, such great fun, and great people I’m sure.
August 14th, 2023
