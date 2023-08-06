Playing a concert spot in the Ham Marquee at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Featuring lovely clarinet from Karen Wimhurst and all sorts from Anna Tam - an ex-Medieaval Baebe. Check out the shoes. Catching up with holiday photos.
Woke up really down, fed up of not being able to dance with ropey knees or play well. And was generally up and down all day. When I last came for a full week, I was 41 and could leap about just as well as ever.
Lovely breakfast - the usual fry-up options and fruit yoghurt etc, but also cheeses. Left the car ahd guitar there when we checked out, and walked to Blackmore Gardens, where I bought myself a B flat whistle and looked at the craft stalls. Beautiful day, warm though cool when breezy.
Dave went off to a talk and I carried on looking at the many charity shops that seem to have spawned, more than there ever used to be. On to the Ham for the show From Pub to Pulpit with Broomdasher and Coracle - an interesting concept, looking at how many of the folk tunes collected were later used for hymn tunes.
Checked out the 'horse trials', an entertaining competition for the best morris hobby horse. Got a fish bap and whelks after for lunch and queued for The Weaving and Lady Maisery. Excellent bands but it was very hot and stuffy and I nodded off.
We picked up the car from the hotel and drove to the Airbnb, unloaded and went off again to park it further out as there was no room nearby. A quick turnaround before I went to Sam Sweeney's solo concert. Dave had pasta with the HMs amd went on to the traditional night out.
Sam Sweeney sounded great with the church acoustics and I met Barry after who was there stewarding. We walked to Blackmore Garden's for food. A lot was shut but I had an indifferent monkfish scampi and fries. On to the Radway, which was packed with Bampton morris dancers who did a spot while we played Speed the Plough for them.
Went home after and stole nibbles from the cupboard.
6 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
Love those se shoes!!!! Great photo