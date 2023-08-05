Sea front

On a blustery day. And it was going to get worse before it got better. Catching up with holiday photos.



Had a restless night in the hotel room - got severe cramp in my leg which took a while to shift and at some point the gale started and I couldn't get the window to close properly. Breakfast of veggie fry-up, fruit and toast. Though very windy - amber weather warning of wind - it never got particularly wet.



We moved the car to the next hotel and left Dave's guitar at reception. Walked to the Ham for the young Halsway showcase with F on keyboards. Grabbed whelks and cockles from the seafood stall and watched the waves rolling in with the odd mad paddle boarder. Went shopping and found some good stuff in Seasalt but no suitable shoes in Moshulu.



Scones with cream and jam in the courtyard café before joining the queue for the Leveret with McCusker, Mcgoldrick, Doyle concert. Wind was picking up by now but as they were starting the concert we were hopeful all was ok. Alas after only one bloody excellent number from McCusker, Mcgoldrick, Doyle they asked us to evacuate as they cancelled the show - the gale was tearing up the marquee roof.



Gutted, we went to the hotel to check in. I toyed with the idea of finding a session but it was a lovely comfy room. I lay down on the bed thinking I should keep an eye on the festival feed in case they rescheduled the show and promptly fell asleep. I woke up and started running a bath and while waiting managed to get the WiFi to work properly. And that's when I intercepted the umpteen posts and personal messages on my feed saying they'd moved the Leveret gig to a local Methodist church. It had started an hour ago.



I ran out desperate to see if I could catch any of it but a message from Anna and meeting a couple of people soon scuppered that hope. I returned to my bath absolutely incandescent with the bad luck of it - I'm all over Facebook normally but had missed all the messages. Was really fed up about it the rest of the day and into the next.



Evening spent at the Brown Boots ceilidh, not being able to dance much with sore knees, but we attempted a few. Lovely music, though not always convinced by the drums and keyboards. Excellent caller Erin M if a little shouty sometimes. However we both lamented how long the explanations took (similar to the Bismarcks yesterday). Veggie salad supper from Café Dish.



Rumours of a session possibly featuring Topette at the Bedford surfaced but I couldn't face going back to get instruments. Stopped in the Radway for a while as I had my D whistle in my bag but went back to the hotel for snacks.



Sidmouth, Devon