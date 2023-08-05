Sign up
Photo 2000
Peak folkiness
Catching up with holiday photos. Dave reaches peak folkiness as we watch the Bampton Traditional Morris Dancers, tankard of beer in hand during the Brown Boots Boogie band ceilidh at Sidmouth Folk Festival.
5 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7539
photos
164
followers
186
following
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
Tags
tankard
,
morris dancing
,
morris dancers
,
bampton traditional morris dancers
