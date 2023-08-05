Previous
Peak folkiness by boxplayer
Photo 2000

Peak folkiness

Catching up with holiday photos. Dave reaches peak folkiness as we watch the Bampton Traditional Morris Dancers, tankard of beer in hand during the Brown Boots Boogie band ceilidh at Sidmouth Folk Festival.

5 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
Boxplayer

Photo Details

