Fiddle and accordion by boxplayer
Fiddle and accordion

James Delarre and Andy Cutting play a number during the Topette bal.

Dancing at the bal https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-04
See and hear the Bismarcks at the late night ceilidh https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-08-04

4 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
