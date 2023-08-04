Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1664
Late Night Extra with the Bismarcks
Hear a snippet of the Bismarcks, reforming as a one-off to play the first LNE ceilidh at Sidmouth Folk Festival 2023. The tune is A M Shinnie by Angus Fitchet.
Fiddle and accordion
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-04
Dancing at the bal
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-04
4 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7535
photos
164
followers
186
following
455% complete
View this month »
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
Latest from all albums
1998
214
215
1664
216
1999
2000
217
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Yearly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
dance
,
dancing
,
folk
,
folk music
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
folk festival
,
ceilidh
,
folk dancing
,
sidmouth folk festival
,
the bismarcks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close