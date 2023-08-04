Previous
Photo 1664

Late Night Extra with the Bismarcks

Hear a snippet of the Bismarcks, reforming as a one-off to play the first LNE ceilidh at Sidmouth Folk Festival 2023. The tune is A M Shinnie by Angus Fitchet.

Fiddle and accordion https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-04
Dancing at the bal https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-04

4 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise