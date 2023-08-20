Previous
Photo 1665

Owl in the torchlight procession

At Sidmouth Folk Festival - a short video of it flying up the esplanade.

Compass Roses https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-11
Owl lantern https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-11

11 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

