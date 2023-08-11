Compass Roses

From North America dance Cotswold morris on the sea front with the classic red cliffs at Sidmouth Folk Festival. They and their musicians had a lovely retro vibe somehow. Catching up with the final pics from our folk holiday.
Last day, toast and croissants for breakfast and last chance shopping - got the Keen sandals from the outdoor shop, plus shortbread and goodies for work and jams for us.
To Blackmore Gardens for a meet the team spot featuring Aurora Appalachian and JD and Folk, the latter superb appalachian flatfooters. After, met Dave and Anna at the cinema for a viewing of A Small Quiet English Town - a lovely little film with original footage, telling the story of the festival and how the town has hosted it through the years.
A final advanced melodeon workshop after with Saul Rose doing Hoven Droven's Fridas. Met Dave, L, P and F for an early supper at the Ham - I went for a veggie burger followed by a nutella and banana crepe. Suddenly feeling cooler after a warm sunshiny day.
A last Euro bal with Oscina, and Chris Dyer and Tom Evans, both doing their own slots and coming together at the end. Better sound in this church hall. After, I wandered to the sea front and found a spot for the torchlight profession with all the dance sides and the lanterns the children had made in workshops. Best of all was the most amazing barn owl.
Last tunes in the Radway where I found some lovely Irish women here walking the coast who were thrilled to find all the festival music going on.