Stonehenge ploughman's

Getting desperate for a lunch and wee stop on the way back from Sidmouth, we found the very acceptable Bell Inn just before Stonehenge.
Having got used to lying in after late nights, it was a shock to have the alarm go off at 7.30. Had to pack, breakfast and tidy up the Airbnb before a 10am checkout. Dave went and got the car from the residential street 10 minutes away where we'd parked it.
Stopped for a tea/coffee with A and F and, for Dave, a second breakfast. I failed to move the deadpan staff with my distress at them having no tea cakes and had a scone with butter instead. A lot of snippy gossip about irritating balfolkers.
Grabbed cheese and flan/pasty for lunch from the cheese shop and set off. Not as bad as our journey to Devon thank goodness. Although by the halfway point where we were desperately looking for somewhere with loos to stop and had found the pub, we were tempted to abandon our lunch pastries for later and partake of their pub menu.
Home just after 6 to flake out and nibble cheese. Unpacking could wait.