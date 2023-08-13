By the old gasometers

Folk Dance Remixed do their Step Hop House routine. Part of the Summer Sounds season at Coal Drops Yard. Keeping the festival vibe going a bit longer for me.
But first, caught up a little with photos, put in a big Sainsbury's order, unpacked and got clothes ready. Dave took advantage of our new washing machine and did several loads.
Left him at home to go to Coal Drops Yard to watch their folk events. National Youth Folk Ensemble - excellent tune writing, playing and arranging; Folk Dance Remixed - entertaining mashup of folk and street dance; and the Cecil Sharp House Choir - good repertoire of contemporary folk songs.
Home for supper of yesterday's pasty and quiche which we'd left in favour of a pub lunch and watching the first part of the Paul Sartin tribute concert.