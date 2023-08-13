Previous
By the old gasometers by boxplayer
219 / 365

By the old gasometers

Folk Dance Remixed do their Step Hop House routine. Part of the Summer Sounds season at Coal Drops Yard. Keeping the festival vibe going a bit longer for me.

But first, caught up a little with photos, put in a big Sainsbury's order, unpacked and got clothes ready. Dave took advantage of our new washing machine and did several loads.

Left him at home to go to Coal Drops Yard to watch their folk events. National Youth Folk Ensemble - excellent tune writing, playing and arranging; Folk Dance Remixed - entertaining mashup of folk and street dance; and the Cecil Sharp House Choir - good repertoire of contemporary folk songs.

Home for supper of yesterday's pasty and quiche which we'd left in favour of a pub lunch and watching the first part of the Paul Sartin tribute concert.

Cecil Sharp House Choir https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-13

13 August 2023
King's Cross N1C
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Sounds like you had busy few days in the festival. So much fun.
August 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks like fun
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise