Michaelmas daisies by boxplayer
221 / 365

Michaelmas daisies

Always the first sign of autumn for me - hot on the heels of the swifts leaving.

First day back at work, working from home. Mainly ploughing through emails. Went back to Monday Zumba for the first time - knees feeling it now.

14 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous colours.
Be gentle with your knees…
August 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely daisies.
August 14th, 2023  
