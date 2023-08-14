Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Michaelmas daisies
Always the first sign of autumn for me - hot on the heels of the swifts leaving.
First day back at work, working from home. Mainly ploughing through emails. Went back to Monday Zumba for the first time - knees feeling it now.
14 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7542
photos
164
followers
186
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Latest from all albums
2000
2001
218
2002
219
2003
220
221
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2023
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th August 2023 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
park
,
michaelmas daisies
,
michaelmas daisy
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colours.
Be gentle with your knees…
August 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely daisies.
August 14th, 2023
Be gentle with your knees…