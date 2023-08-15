Late summer shadows

After yesterday's precursor of autumn Michaelmas daisies, it's easy to start seeing more signs - lengthening shadows while leaving work.



In the office today and lots of tedious ticket tracker work. Colleague Ros currently signed off won't be back till late September.



Knees felt very sore walking into work, but 10 mins away from the office, I decided to clench my buttocks, pull in my core and straighten up, and blow me did it make a difference to the pain. I really need to do my glute strengthening exercises.



Westminster SW1