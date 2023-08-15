Previous
Late summer shadows by boxplayer
222 / 365

Late summer shadows

After yesterday's precursor of autumn Michaelmas daisies, it's easy to start seeing more signs - lengthening shadows while leaving work.

In the office today and lots of tedious ticket tracker work. Colleague Ros currently signed off won't be back till late September.

Knees felt very sore walking into work, but 10 mins away from the office, I decided to clench my buttocks, pull in my core and straighten up, and blow me did it make a difference to the pain. I really need to do my glute strengthening exercises.

15 August 2023
Westminster SW1
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nights are drawing in a bit too. Summer, I suppose hasn’t really happened.
August 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It definitely has an autumnal feel.
August 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line and capture of light and shadows
August 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely shadows and leading line
August 15th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like the shadows and lines.
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise