Luascadh Irish Dancers by boxplayer
222 / 365

Luascadh Irish Dancers

A Meet the Team session at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with holiday photos. I couldn't help hearing Father Ted's voice in my head saying 'lovely gerrls'...

Even later waking up this morning, this can't go on. Felt a bit icky with all the late night snacking. Went shopping first thing looking for chairs in the old outdoor shop. Nothing doing but they had a good outdoors sale and Keen sandals for sale. Planned to come back and look at those more.

Found a nice bijou gift shop buying an octopus tea towel for Sophie's birthday. Sunny on and off today which was nice.

On to Blackmore Gardens for an hour with Luascadh Irish Dancers. Very traditional but fun and interesting as the woman in charge talked about the history of the tradition.

Lunch - a huge halloumi rice box - and a look at the crafts with Dave in Kennaway Gardens. To the Radway for tunes and on to Saul's advanced melodeon workshop doing tricksy Remember the Poor.

Home to chill, no rush tonight and the sandwich supper I put together ended up being bigger than I intended. A flitting around sessions evening: Jane Bird's song session in the Royal York and Faulkner, the rugby club with spots from rapper sides and lastly the Radway. Very loud with whistles and pipe and taber players. Giggled a lot with T, K and G at the back. Home for solo snacks as usual - the HMs being at the LNE ceilidh and Dave early to bed.

10 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Carole Sandford ace
Not quite enough for River Dance. Fun to watch though I’m sure.
August 19th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Phew....a very busy day...and very enjoyable too.
August 19th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderful
August 19th, 2023  
