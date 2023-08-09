Faustus with Joe Sartin

Catching up with holiday photos. At Sidmouth Folk Festival, Joe Sartin on the right stands in for his father in a song from Faustus at the tribute concert to Paul Sartin who died suddenly just under a year ago.
Was very late up and had too much for breakfast as usual - getting bad holiday habits. To the Anchor Gardens to take a peek at the EFDSS ceilidh band - sounded good. Chatted with Polly and had a glass of golden Pimm's.
Tunes in the Radway and after I decided to walk to the Ham to check out the queue for the Paul Sartin tribute concert. It had already started building at 2.15, an hour before the start so I joined.
I cheekily left my accordion as a placeholder while I went to the loo and got whelks. Only at a folk festival could you be so trusting. Karen from the Halsway Leveret course and L came and joined me in the queue and we were able to secure good seats at the front.
A beautiful emotional tribute concert for Paul Sartin - spots from many musicians he played with: John Spiers and Jackie Oates, Paul Hutchinson, Faustus and Bellowhead (people getting up to dance at this point). Most movingly, they brought up from the audience members of the Andover Loft Singers, Paul's community choir, to join the whole ensemble on If I Were a Blackbird. The audience stood and clapped for 3 minutes at the end.
For dinner, went to Prospect Plaice to meet everyone for fish and chips - including K, A, D and F. Slow service but eventually we were all eating on the esplanade, keeping an eye on the seagulls.
Went back to change and on to St Teresa's hall for Oscina together with Chris Dyer and Tom Evans doing French, Scandi and Breton. Not great sound, and my knees hurt but the Bath crowd turned up which was lovely.
Tunes in the Radway as usual and home for snacks - and then snacks again when L and P arrived. No wonder I'm so fat now.
