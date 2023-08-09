Sign up
Photo 2004
Golden Pimm's
At the Pimm's stall at the Anchor Gardens, they were selling a more exotic version of Pimm's.
Faustus with Joe Sartin
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-09
9 August 2023
Sidmouth, Devon
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7552
photos
163
followers
185
following
549% complete
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
222
2006
223
224
225
226
227
228
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
9th August 2023 12:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gold
,
drink
,
summer
,
sidmouth
,
folk festival
,
pimm's
,
sidmouth folk festival
Dawn
ace
That looks a lovely Pimms
August 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s a very summery drink.
August 18th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it looks very tasty and inviting, but I must say alcoholic drinks in little plastic glasses is not the best experience
August 18th, 2023
