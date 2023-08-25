Previous
Photo 1666

Breabach's bagpipers

A short video clip of Breabach and their Highland bagpipers at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

25 August 2023
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
Casablanca ace
Loving this! I do adore the sound of the pipes. Great fiddle player too
August 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the performance.
August 30th, 2023  
