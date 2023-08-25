Sign up
Breabach's bagpipers
A short video clip of Breabach and their Highland bagpipers at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.
Leveret ceilidh
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-25
Dreamer's Circus
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-25
25 August 2023
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
music
,
concert
,
bagpipes
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
folk festival
,
shrewsbury folk festival
,
breabach
Casablanca
ace
Loving this! I do adore the sound of the pipes. Great fiddle player too
August 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the performance.
August 30th, 2023
