As part of their 10th anniversary, Leveret played a one-off ceilidh at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photos from this weekend's fun.
The alarm went off at 6 so we could set off early at 8 and miraculously we did for a relatively okay journey.
Arrived in good time but couldn't check into the Premier Inn yet, so left our suitcases and drove to the site. Time to park, pick up our wristbands and eat our packed lunches at the bar with a drink.
Dave went off to his Tuneworks session and I found a general session where I tried out my portable stool for the first time having bought it years ago. Worked very well, but was a bit of a buttock destroyer.
Walked back to the hotel to check in, a quick turnaround and back to the site for the excellent Leveret ceilidh where I danced everything despite not really being a good idea. Lots of chums: C and S, Heather, Jo, Amanda W, L and P.
After we all rushed off to Dreamer's Circus - tried sitting first on the camping chair I'd lugged around, but being late to this bring-your-own-chair (all venues chairless), I was on the edge outside and cold so went and stood at the front and bopped. They were so good I was screaming by the end.
Couldn't find Dave at the end but did bump into Alison Tomlin @fueast of this parish. Bumped into her and pooch sporadically throughout the weekend. Watched some of the Reg Meuross Stolen From God show about slavery - a good concept and excellent guest musicians (including Suntou Susso and Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne) but found the songs a bit middle of the road. Went back to the concert tent for the excellent Breabach and their double highland pipes. Hear a short clip https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-08-25
Found Dave and we got snacks from the shop before walking back in the dark for cinnamon buns and tea.