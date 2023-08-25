Previous
Next
Dreamer's Circus by boxplayer
Photo 2011

Dreamer's Circus

Drive the crowd wild at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Leveret ceilidh https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-25
Breabach's bagpipers https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-08-25

25 August 2023
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Fab shot. I like this on black
August 30th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Loving the star around the guy's head
August 30th, 2023  
Christina ace
Fabulous shot
August 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Like Casablanca I like the star in the centre.
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise