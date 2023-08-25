Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2011
Dreamer's Circus
Drive the crowd wild at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.
Leveret ceilidh
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-25
Breabach's bagpipers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-08-25
25 August 2023
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7570
photos
163
followers
185
following
551% complete
View this month »
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Latest from all albums
2010
235
236
1666
2011
237
238
2012
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
25th August 2023 9:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
folk festival
,
shrewsbury folk festival
Brigette
ace
Fab shot. I like this on black
August 30th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Loving the star around the guy's head
August 30th, 2023
Christina
ace
Fabulous shot
August 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Like Casablanca I like the star in the centre.
August 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close