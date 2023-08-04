Dancing at the bal

To Topette at the first Friday dance at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with holiday photos.
An early start so we could set off in good time for our week away at Sidmouth Folk Festival, but wasn't early enough. It took us 7 hours to get to Sidmouth. Terrible traffic most of the way with stop-start conditions first on the A406 then later on the dreaded A303. Did make time for a very quick lunch stop at Starbucks just off the M3, where the staff seemed to take ages.
Arrived at the hotel just in time to get the last parking space in the overflow patch. Receptionist was charmless and the room tiny - overpriced. We collected our wristband tickets and, having given up on the idea of fish and chips on the beach, had a crap supper at the Ham: Dave a pie and me mac and smoky cheese with chips, all rather stodgy and tasteless.
Hooked up with P just arrived at the car park and went and got a bottle of prosecco to drink in the queue, but there wasn't any queue so we just went straight in to drank inside. A very small and crowded hall, hot even with the windows and doors open. Topette were of course brilliant and there were loads of dancing friends: Anna, Chris, Frances, Kerry, Kerry's mum D, Katie C, and lots of people I recognised but hadn't seen for yonks.
Got a lift after with L and P to the Late Night Extra ceilidh and the Bismarcks one-off reunion. Fabulous danceable music and a great spot from Northgate Rapper. But the floor, crowdfunded as the festival initially were going to cancel the late ceilidhs, was just bearable: very slopey so hard to dance uphill with our bad knees. Danced a bit, then watched and listened. Dave tried to get a drink but got annoyed with the inept bar service.
Walked back the 20 mins to the hotel downhill in the dark - so peaceful and quiet.