Dried allium

This dried allium has been standing proud in the garden for weeks now.



Worked from home and it was scrabble to get things handed over in between meetings as I'm off from tomorrow for a week.



Dave was off today and at home as we were expecting our new washing machine. This arrived and fitted perfectly into our tiny washing machine space.



After gathering stuff together to pack, had baked potatoes and fried courgettes and onions. Folk session after and it was good - small numbers, and the son of one of the regulars came along with his flute and Swayne bagpipes and more interesting tunes



3 good things

1. Fernanda was cosied up in the hutch.

2. Lunch in the garden.

3. Off work for a week.



3 August 2023

Walthamstow E17