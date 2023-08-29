Previous
Lena Jonsson and Martin Coudroy by boxplayer
Photo 2012

Lena Jonsson and Martin Coudroy

Swedish/Breton duo Lena Jonsson and Martin Coudroy play to a select audience.

Shrewsbury fox https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-08-29

29 August 2023
King's Cross WC1
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise