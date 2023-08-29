Shrewsbury fox

On Wyle Cop while shopping. Last day here after the end of the folk festival.
Early up to pack and stow luggage at reception while we had another Wetherspoon's breakfast and had a quick look round the shops. Usual chaos at Premier Inn as we waited around 15 mins to collect our luggage.
Journey back ridiculously easy with no traffic. Just had time to get a few things put away and a baked potato supper before I left Dave to go out again to catch Swedish/Breton duo Lena Jonsson and Martin Coudroy at an excellent small intimate concert in King's Cross.