Wetlands goose by boxplayer
Wetlands goose

On a cycle ride this afternoon.

Exhausted this morning after all the gadding about. Last night I booked Zumba in a fit of optimism but when I woke in the early hours, I saw sense and cancelled it.

A much needed lie-in, breakfast and reading in the garden, unpacking and laundry took up the morning and early afternoon.

In place of Zumba, went for a cycle around the wetlands and on to the marshes, stopping for a Magnum at the Riverside Café and on to the International Supermarket for top-up shopping.

Finished off Good Omens 2 with tuna pasta - series 3 not confirmed yet annoyingly. I love these guys.

30 August 2023
Clapton E5
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

August 30th, 2023  
