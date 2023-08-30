Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Wetlands goose
On a cycle ride this afternoon.
Exhausted this morning after all the gadding about. Last night I booked Zumba in a fit of optimism but when I woke in the early hours, I saw sense and cancelled it.
A much needed lie-in, breakfast and reading in the garden, unpacking and laundry took up the morning and early afternoon.
In place of Zumba, went for a cycle around the wetlands and on to the marshes, stopping for a Magnum at the Riverside Café and on to the International Supermarket for top-up shopping.
Finished off Good Omens 2 with tuna pasta - series 3 not confirmed yet annoyingly. I love these guys.
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7572
photos
163
followers
185
following
Tags
sky
,
water
,
clouds
,
pipe
,
rusty
,
goose
,
pylon
,
egyptian goose
,
walthamstow wetlands
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
August 30th, 2023
