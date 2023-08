Wetlands goose

On a cycle ride this afternoon.Exhausted this morning after all the gadding about. Last night I booked Zumba in a fit of optimism but when I woke in the early hours, I saw sense and cancelled it.A much needed lie-in, breakfast and reading in the garden, unpacking and laundry took up the morning and early afternoon.In place of Zumba, went for a cycle around the wetlands and on to the marshes, stopping for a Magnum at the Riverside Café and on to the International Supermarket for top-up shopping.Finished off Good Omens 2 with tuna pasta - series 3 not confirmed yet annoyingly. I love these guys.Strawberry huller https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-30 30 August 2023Clapton E5