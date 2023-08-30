Previous
Strawberry huller

Trying out our new gadget from Lakeland. Seemed like a useless thing until I realised I always hull strawberries anyway only rather dangerously with a sharp knife.

30 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
30th August 2023

Dawn ace
Its a first for me so handy and do a good job
August 30th, 2023  
