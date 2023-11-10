Sign up
Previous
Photo 2052
Dancing to Nigel and Anna
A short fun video clip of the dancing last night and Dave's disgruntled face as I'd abandoned him on the dance floor to go and video the duo.
End of an era
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-10
Craft
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-10
10 November 2023
Hampstead NW3
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
musician
,
music
,
musicians
,
dancing
,
folk
,
folk music
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
bal
,
balfolk
Casablanca
ace
Love this! Is that a particular dance or just making it up?
November 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Looks like a lot of fun!
November 11th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Aw, it looks fun!
November 11th, 2023
