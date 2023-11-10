Previous
Photo 2052

Dancing to Nigel and Anna

A short fun video clip of the dancing last night and Dave's disgruntled face as I'd abandoned him on the dance floor to go and video the duo.

End of an era https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-10
Craft https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-10

10 November 2023
Hampstead NW3
10 November 2023

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Casablanca ace
Love this! Is that a particular dance or just making it up?
November 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Looks like a lot of fun!
November 11th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Aw, it looks fun!
November 11th, 2023  
