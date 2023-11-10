Previous
End of an era by boxplayer
End of an era

Founding, former (me) and current organisers of On Bouge French dance club - started about 30 years ago. The current organisers are retiring and nobody has come forward to take it on so next month's will more than likely be the last. None of us former organisers can make it next month, so this was our last meeting - all together with some vintage club t-shirts in evidence.

Working at home day and cold with sunshine. Didn't feel very productive and failed to concentrate for a lot of the day. M arrived around 4 to stay over. I finished work and we headed to Hampstead for On Bouge featuring Anna and Nigel as special guests.

Meal at Côte first meeting the HMs there - always a good meal - quiche and chips with a glass of sparkling.

Lovely if poignant evening at On Bouge - lots of dancing to great tunes and driving rhythms from the duo, old and unexpected faces like Susanna, Amanda and some of the London balfolk crowd.

In a fit of madness, Dave unaccountably proposed we get an Uber home - he's usually dead set against the idea - so no traipsing home via the tube. Chat and nibbles at home with M.

See the dancing and hear the music https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-10
10 November 2023
Hampstead NW3
Bitter sweet
November 11th, 2023  
