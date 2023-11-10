Sign up
November words 10
A detail from the lovely shawl my sister crocheted. It sits on the back of my work chair at home for when I get a touch chilly. I call it my Galway shawl as that's where my sister lives.
10 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7697
photos
165
followers
185
following
3
1
Yearly themes
M2101K6G
10th November 2023 2:22pm
blue
pink
craft
scarf
colourful
wool
crochet
shawl
crocheted
nov23words
galway shawl
Corinne C
ace
I like the colors very much!
November 11th, 2023
