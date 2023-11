Dave and I wear poppies every year - not just to remember those who were lost in the world wars, including Dave's great-grandfather in WW1, but all those who continue to be lost protecting their loved ones, homes and livelihoods while terrorists, politicians and empire builders warmonger for their own ends. The warmongers will all rot in hell.Brown Boots matinée https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-11 On the way to the march https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-11 11 November 2023Camden Town NW1