Lights by boxplayer
Photo 1679

Lights

Our fairy lights are on warding off the early shadows. Happy Diwali - rounding off this little season of light in the darkness before it all starts again with yuletide.

Hydrangea on the terrace https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-12

12 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty lights.
November 12th, 2023  
