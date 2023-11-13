Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1680
Kindness
November words 13
After a difficult Zumba with bad knees and the rest of the day hunched at the desk, I decided to be kind to myself and have a warm bath.
Pretty pidge
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-13
13 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7704
photos
165
followers
186
following
460% complete
View this month »
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
Latest from all albums
1677
1678
315
2053
1679
316
317
1680
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
13th November 2023 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
water
,
bubbles
,
kindness
,
nov23words
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope you found it relaxing.
November 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nothing like a nice soak in the bath to ease the aches and pains.
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close