Kindness by boxplayer
Photo 1680

Kindness

November words 13

After a difficult Zumba with bad knees and the rest of the day hunched at the desk, I decided to be kind to myself and have a warm bath.

Pretty pidge https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-13

13 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Susan Wakely ace
I hope you found it relaxing.
November 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nothing like a nice soak in the bath to ease the aches and pains.
November 13th, 2023  
