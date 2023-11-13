Pretty pidge

They were getting excitable and gathering as I cycled by from Zumba, thinking I might have food for them. A very autumnal day with a brisk wind sending the leaves flying, but strangely not all that cold. Working from home with Zumba late morning, knees weren't great.
And in a day of political excitement, Rishi sacked Suella after her unapproved Times article last week and further comments slagging off the police and seemingly tarnishing the majority of peaceful protesters as extremist hate marchers. James Cleverly is now home secretary and in more shocking news, David Cameron is back as foreign secretary. Therese Coffey also resigned from the environment role to be replaced by Steve Barclay and Victoria Atkins is now health secretary.