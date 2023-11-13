Previous
Pretty pidge by boxplayer
Pretty pidge

They were getting excitable and gathering as I cycled by from Zumba, thinking I might have food for them. A very autumnal day with a brisk wind sending the leaves flying, but strangely not all that cold. Working from home with Zumba late morning, knees weren't great.

And in a day of political excitement, Rishi sacked Suella after her unapproved Times article last week and further comments slagging off the police and seemingly tarnishing the majority of peaceful protesters as extremist hate marchers. James Cleverly is now home secretary and in more shocking news, David Cameron is back as foreign secretary. Therese Coffey also resigned from the environment role to be replaced by Steve Barclay and Victoria Atkins is now health secretary.

Kindness https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-13

13 November
Walthamstow E17
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely iridescent neck feathers.
November 13th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a pretty pidge . surprised Suella lasted so long , inciting the far right to "defend the cenotaph " ...idiot ! Sorry I didn't sit on the fence there , unlike the Pidge !
November 13th, 2023  
