Train arriving

In the office today and walked through the parks, my knees feeling very grumbly. A good period of heavy rain from late morning on. Rumours at work circulating that they're going to increase the mandatory requirement to be in the office from 40 to 60 percent. That will upset a lot of people but I have to say I have little sympathy. Being allowed to work from home 2 days out of 5 seems a good deal to me. And it's just better all round for everyone to get people out of their houses.
After lunch, I phoned the Finnish church as mum still hadn't had confirmation of the Christmas dinner times. I was rather taken aback to find that the Christmas Eve date was now booked up - it had been on the website and social media the woman insisted, though I've been checking the website for weeks. Luckily they had availability on another date so apart from niece R, all of us can still make that.
At home Dave made me a gin which was nice and supper but then I stumbled as I was standing up from the settee and got my foot caught on the little coffee table, knocking over and breaking one of our nice gin copas. A minor upset followed when Dave seemed to blame me for being clumsy rather than sympathising.
And in the latest political shenanigans, Suella has published a scathing 3-page letter attacking Rishi accusing him of breaking promises, being incompetent and plain lying. She is launching a bid for power looks like.