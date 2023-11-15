Leaves and sky

Looking up as I stopped on my cycle home from Zumba.
Non-working day and a relaxed start - beautiful sunshiny day with a respite from the rain. Dave got out early for his run and Sainsbury's arrived with our shopping order.
Tried Zumba again having done some knee exercises before to try and improve how they're feeling. On the way back stopped in the high street to browse the charity shops and pop into the big Lithuanian shop - came back with yummy dark rye bread and Polish plums in chocolate. Lovely for lunch.
Bought us digital Senior Railcards - another perk of being officially old. In the latest political goings-on, the Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda policy was illegal causing much whinging, hot air and blustering in the Commons this afternoon.