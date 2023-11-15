Previous
Leaves by boxplayer
Photo 1682

Leaves

November words 15

Autumn composition. Little curls on the yellow leaf remind me of worm casts - wonder if they were made by a burrowing larva.

Leaves and sky https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-15

15 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely changing colours.
November 15th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A lovely little composition.
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise