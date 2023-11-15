Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1682
Leaves
November words 15
Autumn composition. Little curls on the yellow leaf remind me of worm casts - wonder if they were made by a burrowing larva.
Leaves and sky
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-15
15 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7708
photos
165
followers
186
following
460% complete
View this month »
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
Latest from all albums
1679
316
317
1680
1681
318
319
1682
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
15th November 2023 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
ground
,
autumn
,
colourful
,
nov23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely changing colours.
November 15th, 2023
Bill Davidson
A lovely little composition.
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close