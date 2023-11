November words 16Meet the library cat. Many years ago when I worked in Hounslow library, whenever we were short of team members to staff the desks, we'd jokingly put down that the library cat would do it. When I left they gave me the library cat to give a good home to.I'm shockingly bad though - she doesn't even have a name and has been languishing on a dusty shelf in the book room.Early run https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-16 16 November 2023Walthamstow E17