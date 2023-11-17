Sign up
Photo 1684
Glasses
November words 17
Which glass shall I choose for my Friday evening glass of wine?
The winner
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-17
17 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
17th November 2023 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
wine glass
,
glass
,
wine glasses
,
nov23words
Renee Salamon
ace
Hard choice, they are all gorgeous
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Always choose the biggest one. Great shot.
November 17th, 2023
